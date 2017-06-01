Date Night Ready In The D with North End Collective

As summer approaches and temperatures rise, the ladies of the North End Collective have summer date night look ideas that will be sure to make you stand out.

Treat your body well by adding natural and handmade products to your date night body and hair prep routine.

“Looking fabulous starts well before you even choose an outfit. It begins with body care and why not do it with natural and handmade products,” said Shannon Reaves, owner of Bath Savvy. “Prepping the body is essential. Take a relaxing shower and enjoy the luxurious lather of our handmade soaps and seal in all the moisture with our scented Hair & Body Oil Cream.”

**Bath Savvy’s Pomegranate Mango scent is my personal favorite. Thank me later! – Shannon Reaves, Bathsavvy.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: