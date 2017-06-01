Fostering Relationships With Influencers To Grow Your Business

Collaborating with influencers is a great way to gain traction on social media, market to your target audience and much more. However, too many small business owners are going about it the wrong way. It is imperative to understand how to partner with the right influencers to scale your business.

Select the Right Person

The first mistake business owners make when collaborating is working with the first person that contacts them via direct message or email. Stop letting the influencers pick you and start researching the people who fit your brand’s messages. You want someone who reflects your brand’s message and resonates with your target audience. Just because someone is popular on social media does not mean they have your target audience. Take the time to outline essential characteristics you want this person to have.

Bloggers Are Not the Only Influencers

The individuals who influence me daily are women I discovered on social media; they run businesses, are super creative and are operating in their purpose. Take a moment to think about people who influence you. If somebody embodies all the qualities you want for your campaign, that is the person you want to work with even if they don’t have “blogger” as their title.

Establishing a Relationship

On any given week, I receive packages to my P.O. Box. Rarely have these individuals reached out before sending me something they want me to promote. When clients seek my advice on working with influencers, I suggest they spend 90 days or more engaging this person on various platforms. You just don’t email a highly popular influencer saying ‘let’s work together.’ Spend time cultivating a relationship that can become mutually beneficial. Your goal is to build rapport with this individual before you decide to design a marketing campaign around them.

Pitching Your Influencers

After investing time building a relationship with this person, it’s time to craft a pitch. Before pitching any influencer, visit their website and retrieve their media kit. In their media kit, you will see stats for their site, social media, past collaborations and pricing. In your proposal, outline your goals for this partnership. It’s important to be open to their ideas and thoughts; afterall, they do know what resonates with their audience.

And most importantly, when it comes to collaborating with others, make sure they are the right fit for your brand.

