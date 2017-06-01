Moonlight Photography hosts second annual Young Creators Summer Photography Camp

School is almost out for the summer, which means it’s time to find an enriching program to keep those young minds growing. However, the program should not only be enriching, but holds the interest of the child as well. Finding a youth summer camp that does both, and is affordable and outside the realm of sports, can be tough.

Moon Reflections Photography is gearing up for their second photography summer camp for youth in the metro Detroit area the week of June 26- June 30. The future photographers will meet at The International Institute of Metropolitan Detroit for classes. The camp is designed for youths ages 11–18 who are passionate creators and enjoy being outside to expand their knowledge of photography. This year, the program includes walking field trips to local historical sites and exploration of the Wayne State University campus.

Tiarra “Sacred” Overstreet-Amos, a Michigan native, wife and mother of two, is the owner of Moon Reflections Photography. She is a published photographer, U.S. Air Force veteran who holds a degree in communications from the University of Michigan.

“I started this camp because when I was a child, no one was paying attention to what I was passionate about, what I enjoyed doing as a pastime. Not because they didn’t care, (it was because) they were working. I wanted to create a place where children could be passionate and supported by someone who understands the struggles of a creative mind. Also because the schools no longer offer creative classes,” said Overstreet-Amos.

The purpose of this camp is to enrich young creative minds by giving them a hands-on space to create and advance their skill sets. They will get to know the functionality of a camera and how to make manual adjustments, including aperture, shutter speed, ISO, exposure, white balance, posing and composition. Children will also be exposed to the inspirational work of photographers past and present.

Photography is about capturing details, light and moments and solidifying those precious moments in time. It is an art that over time can be developed into a career.

If you are interested in Young Creators Summer Photography Camp, you can find more information by visiting the website at http://www.moonreflectionsphotography.com/camp/ or contact Tiarra “Sacred” Overstreet-Amos at 248-834-3377 or email Info@Moonreflectionsphotography.com.

