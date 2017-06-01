SDBA hosts 60th anniversary celebration at community investment event

Event includes special guest speakers, awards ceremony and networking reception with more than 300 local business and community leaders

The Southwest Detroit Business Association (SDBA) will host more than 300 business owners, community leaders, entrepreneurs and residents during its annual Community Investment Breakfast from 7 to 9:30 a.m., Thursday, June 15. The breakfast is presented by MotorCity Casino Hotel and will be held inside the Sound Board located 2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit. FOX 2 Detroit’s Huel Perkins will serve as master of ceremonies.

The event features a business networking reception, an awards ceremony, and a special presentation to recognize the nonprofit organization’s 60th anniversary. In lieu of a keynote address, three local distinguished business leaders and past breakfast honorees will deliver formal remarks as part of the anniversary celebration.

“Sixty years ago—that was 1957—W. Vernor businesses planned a year’s worth of events to compete with the newly opened Northland Shopping Center,” said SDBA President Kathy Wendler. “Those merchants came together as the W. Vernor Highway Businessmen’s Association, who with their customers, created the bustling spine of SW Detroit, reflecting a place that is endlessly diverse, lively, noisy and the very definition of community.”

The 2017 awards ceremony will honor individuals in four categories: The Trailblazer Award; The Spirit of Southwest Detroit Award; The Legacy Leaders Award; and The Kathy Wendler Award. The honorees consist of local business owners and community leaders who have each demonstrated a high level of professional and personal success, helping to positively affect the Southwest Detroit community.

The Trailblazer Award honorees include Jason Ghannam of Paul’s Pizza, George Azar of Flowers of Vietnam, and Alana Rodriguez of Mama Coo’s Boutique. The Spirit of Southwest Detroit Award honorees are Charles Danto of Danto’s Furniture and Jim Saucedo of State Farm Insurance. The Legacy Leaders Award honorees include Sylvia Gucken of Ideal Group, Ben Fienman of E & L Supermercado, and Omar Hernandez of Armando’s Mexican Restaurant and MexicanTown Bakery.

The Kathy Wendler Award, which recognizes an influential community advocate and business owner who has been at the forefront of Southwest Detroit’s resurgence, will be presented to Carmen Munoz, a retiree from Munoz Machine Products.

In 1957, a group of Southwest Detroit business leaders established the “West Vernor Businessman’s Association” to combat the loss of local customers to suburban malls. Today, the SDBA is a coalition of business owners and community leaders who work alongside investors, entrepreneurs, customers and neighbors to capitalize on Southwest Detroit’s competitive advantage.

Listed among the organization’s many program and business accomplishments are: in 1981, the SDBA was the first organization to receive a LISC grant in the City of Detroit for commercial revitalization; it was the first business organization to receive a nonprofit status in the State of Michigan in 1989, founded the Mexicantown Development Corporation in partnership with the Hubbard Richard Community Council; in 1991, founded the Southwest Detroit Environmental Vision (SDEV) in partnership with the East Michigan Environmental Council; in 1993, selected as one of three organizations nationwide as a Community Initiated Development National Main Street Model; and in 2007, formalized the first BID (Business Improvement District) in the State of Michigan.

The Presenting Sponsor for the 2017 Community Investment Breakfast is MotorCity Casino Hotel, the Investment Sponsor is CSX Transportation and the Revitilization Sponsor is JPMorgan Chase. Individual tickets are $80 and can be purchased online at www.southwestdetroit.com. For more information about the SDBA’s Annual Community Investment Breakfast call 313-842-0986, ext.1007 or email events@southwest.com.

Founded in 1957, the Southwest Detroit Business Association fosters innovation, drive and commitment in our community. We support our community’s vision for a healthy, vibrant neighborhood. The SDBA works with local businesses, investors, entrepreneurs, customers and neighbors to develop a place where more people are choosing to live, work, shop and play – a place where you find Business Building Community and Community Building Business.

For more information, visit www.southwestdetroit.com.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: