Thousands of seniors hit Detroit Riverfront for DMC RiverWalkers Program

On Tuesday, June 6, nearly 2,000 Detroit area seniors will walk along the riverfront at Rivard Plaza from 8 a.m.–10 a.m. to celebrate the start of Detroit Medical Center’s ninth annual RiverWalkers, a free senior walking program that takes place every Tuesday and Thursday morning June–August.

This free community program, made possible through community partnerships with the DMC Guild, Humana Health, Olympia Group: Ambassador Nursing & Rehabilitation Centre and St. Joseph’s Nursing & Rehabilitation Centre, DMC’s Rosa Parks Geriatric Center, Detroit Area Agency on Aging, Meridian Health, AARP and the Detroit Riverfront Conservatory, encourages wellness and provides seniors, 55+, the opportunity to not only engage in regular healthy activities, but also to socialize, learn about their personal health and get involved in group exercise classes. DMC physicians and nurses will be on-site to administer CPR training and one-on-one health coaching sessions.