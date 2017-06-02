Detroit joins 750 cities around the world for Make Music Day

Detroit will again join cities in 120 countries to celebrate Make Music Day, the world’s largest global music event, on June 21, 2017. The second annual Make Music Detroit celebration will return with over 150 performances at more than 25 venues around the city. The all-day, summer solstice celebration offers workshops and concerts, free to the public and open to all ages. Make Music Detroit welcomes anyone who wants to perform, learn or teach music.

“Make Music Detroit is not just a festival, it is an ongoing movement to highlight the importance of music education during youth development,” said Larry King, Make Music Detroit president and founder. “Every child in our community deserves music education and we’re thrilled and honored to bring this event to our city again this year.”

Make Music Detroit’s mission is to bring attention to the importance of early music exposure for children and the vital role music plays in promoting better social, academic and spiritual engagement. Different from a typical music festival, Make Music Detroit encourages people of all ages to experience the pleasure of making music, whether amateur or professional, young or old.

Highlights for Make Music Detroit 2017 will include two stages and a workshop/storytelling tent on the Detroit Institute of Arts’ front lawn. Multiple other performance venues are situated in five walkable clusters including Eastern Market, Downtown, the North End, Corktown and near the DIA. The all-day celebration will feature free workshops including an open house at Detroit Institute of Music Education (DIME).

The festival will showcase eclectic styles of the city through performances by some of its venerable music icons and rising stars. Aspiring musicians of any age, genre and skill-level are encouraged to participate. Those who register can teach a workshop, host musical events or perform.

Performances include Detroit Youth Volume, Tino G and the Dumpster Machine, Billy Davis, Charles “Buddy” Smith, Straight Gate Mass Church Choir, Audra Kubat, Mahogany Jones, Harmonica Shaw, Roschelle Laughhunn (of The Original Vandellas), Melvin Davis, Sean Blackman’s In Transit featuring Liz Larin, Psychotic Reaction, IS Evolution, Refuge Temple Cathedral Voices and nine-year-old harmonica sensation “Mighty” Michael Mendelson. Attend workshops and performances by Axis Music Academy, a Motown Sing-A-Long and Sousapalooza.

Returning to this year’s lineup RJ Spangler Quintet, Detroit’s Blues Queen Thornetta Davis, Phil Hale, Ali McManus, Emma Guzman, Ted Nagy, Crockett King, Free Jazz Ensemble Cosmic Music Collective.

A full schedule of events will be posted in early June at MakeMusicDetroit.org, as well as on the Make Music Day app, available at the iTunes Store and Google Play. Media sponsors include Fox 2 and WDET.

2016 Highlights

Last year marked the inaugural Make Music Detroit. Attendees enjoyed performances at venues including Detroit Institute of Arts, Assemble Sound, The Carr Center at Harmonie Park, Urban Bean Co., Northern Lights Lounge, Cass Cafe, Third Man Records, Jazz Cafe at Music Hall and sites along the Oakland Avenue Art Corridor, affectionately called O.N.E. Mile, to experience many of the city’s diverse music talents. Performances included Liz Larin, RJ Spangler Quintet featuring Larry Smith, PhilHarmonic Sextet with Thornetta Davis, Judy Adams, Kevin Reynolds, Nick Speed, Jennie Knaggs of Lac La Belle, The Mighty Funhouse, Sean Blackman, Ali McManus, Larry Fratangelo and Sophia Avocado.

About Make Music Day

Held annually on June 21, the first day of summer, Make Music Day is part of the international celebration Fête De La Musique, or World Music Day. Make Music Day takes place in 750 cities across 120 countries, including Morocco, China, Egypt, Brazil, Chile, Vietnam, Canada and, of course, France. This year, 50 U.S. cities and the entire states of Vermont and Rhode Island are organizing Make Music celebrations. Make Music Day is presented by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM Foundation) and coordinated by the nonprofit Make Music Alliance. For more information, please visit www.makemusicday.org.

