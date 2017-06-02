Gleaners Food Bank receives Morgan Stanley grant

Food Bank Participates in Nationwide “Feeding Kids Around the Clock” Initiative

Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan has announced a $50,000 grant from the Morgan Stanley Foundation to fund its School Food Mobile Pantry program, a child hunger initiative that helps to make sure low-income families have a readily accessible source of healthy and nutritious food to prepare at home. Morgan Stanley employees from Detroit-area branches presented the check and volunteered at Gleaners’ Pontiac warehouse as part of Morgan Stanley’s “Feeding Kids Around the Clock” initiative, a full day of activities across the globe to help the fight against childhood hunger.

The Foundation is awarding a total of $750,000 in grants this month to food banks across the country. Employees from the firm are also volunteering today in 40 different locations, including Detroit, to pack and sort food in preparation for the summer, when nearly 300,000 children who typically received reduced and free lunches through school lose that access to nutrition. Through its partnership with Feeding America, a nationwide network of 200 food banks, the Foundation has given more than $21 million to help launch, expand and sustain critical childhood feeding programs including summer feeding programs.

“We are thrilled to receive this important grant from the Morgan Stanley Foundation in support of our efforts to deliver more nutritious meals to children and families in Detroit,” said Gerry Brisson, Gleaners President. “Morgan Stanley and its employees provide vital support for Gleaners through generous contributions like this and many hours volunteering.”

“We are honored to be able to help Gleaners Community Food Bank in its important fight against child hunger,” said Morgan Stanley Regional Director Steve Austin. “We are delighted to extend our support through this grant and provide even more children with the foods they need to learn, grow and thrive.”

“Grants like this from Morgan Stanley make a vital difference in our efforts to provide children with the nutritious meals they need every day,” said Andy Wilson, Chief Development Officer at Feeding America. “More than 13 million children in the United States live at risk of hunger. Together, we can solve hunger and ensure that children have the fuel they need to grow healthy and strong.”

Morgan Stanley employees were scheduled to participate in “Feeding Kids Around The Clock” events in more than 40 locations in the United States.

About Gleaners Community Food Bank

For 40 years, Gleaners Community Food Bank has been “feeding hungry people and nourishing our communities.” Last year, Gleaners distributed more than 38 million pounds of emergency food to 534 partner schools, soup kitchens, shelters and pantries in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston and Monroe counties. Of every dollar donated, Gleaners uses 95 cents for food and food programs. One dollar provides three meals for a hungry neighbor

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: