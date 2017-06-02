The Michigan Children’s Law Center will be sponsoring a presentation on “What to Do When Stopped by the Police” on Thursday, June 1st, 2017 at East English Village Preparatory Academy, Detroit, MI 48224. This event will include the following panelists: Judge Frank S Szymanski,Third Judicial Circuit Court- Juvenile Division, Educational Advocacy Attorney Robyn L. McCoy, Michigan Children’s Law Center and Police Officers from the Detroit Police Department.

The executive director of the Michigan Children’s Law Center, Fred Gruber, stated, “its mission is to advocate for the safety and well-being of children. Consistent with this mission, this program is designed to ensure that every child makes it home safely”.

This program is the sixth of its kind sponsored by the Michigan Children’s Law Center. MCLC Attorney Robyn L. McCoy is responsible for planning, facilitating

and organizing these programs, which enable law enforcement officials and defense attorneys to interact with the youth and people in the community at large. She said that, “it is essential to educate everyone about what is and is not the proper way to engage with the police, while protecting lives and safeguarding everyone’s rights”.

