City distributes free flowers to beautify neighborhoods

Motor City Makeover 365 and Keep Detroit Beautiful Partner to Help Beautify Neighborhoods

Detroit neighborhoods all across the city will soon have bursts of color as more than 270 registered community organizations, block clubs, churches and schools receive free flats of flowers June 3. The flowers are part of the City’s efforts to help organizations beautify their areas.

Groups will pick up the flowers between 7 a.m. and noon at the Greater Detroit Resource Recovery Authority office, 5700 Russell Street in Detroit. The City will distribute 1500 flats of flowers only to groups that have pre-registered.

Keep Detroit Beautiful is comprised of three initiatives – Earth Day, Motor City Makeover and Detroit Beautification Day (the first Saturday in June).

This year’s sponsors include Administrative Controls Management, Advanced Disposal, Alta Equipment, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Detroit Renewable Power, Energy Group Inc., Fritz Enterprises, Inc, J. Fons, MMCR, Michigan State University (Eastern District), Recycle Here, Synergy Environmental, Transmission Maintenance Construction, LLC, and Waste Management.

Founded in 1955 as a coalition to combat litter, Keep Detroit Beautiful is an educational arm of the City of Detroit. KDB was revitalized in 2000 and became a certified affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB) in April 2012. KDB provides educational and financial opportunities to improve the quality of life in Detroit through community partnerships, City services and individual participation, focusing on litter prevention, education, recycling and clean-up efforts for a safe, green and beautiful environment.

