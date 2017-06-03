Freedom House Holds Community Appreciation Celebration

Earlier this year, the metro Detroit community rallied around Detroit’s Freedom House after the 30-year-old organization, which provides assistance to asylum seekers from around the world, faced the loss of a federal grant that comprised more than half its budget.

The grant was ultimately restored, and the community raised more than $300,000 through donations, fundraisers and appeals to help sustain the organization during the crisis. Just as important, the residents of Freedom House witnessed the tremendous love and support extended to them by their new community.

To express its gratitude, Freedom House is hosting a free Community Appreciation Celebration. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Freedom House’s residents, tour the home, and celebrate the important work the organization continues to do in this fantastic city.

The celebration will feature live music from MSU Jazz Improv, refreshments from Avalon Bakery, yard games and family friendly fun. In addition, we will “pay it forward’ by collecting voluntary donations for the Southwest Detroit Immigrant and Refugee Center.

WHEN:

June 3, 2017

1:30-3:30 pm

WHERE:

Freedom House Detroit

2630 W. Lafayette Blvd, 48216

WHO:

Freedom House Executive Director Deborah Drennan State Representative Stephanie Chang Freedom House staff, board, volunteers and residents



