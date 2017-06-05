Detroit Music Weekend stars Aretha Franklin and featuring Josh Gracin

Detroit Music Weekend June 8-11 – Starring Aretha Franklin and featuring Josh Gracin, Larry Callahan & Selected of God Choir, Laith Al-Saadi, DMW SuperBAND

Obed Succari , Sean Blackman-InTransit and Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels and a Best of Detroit Showcase FREE CONCERT

Detroit Entertainment District (At Madison East of Grand Circus Park)

What just may be her last performance in her beloved hometown, Aretha Franklin will headline a free outdoor concert which includes some of the most popular Detroit bred musical acts from R&B to Rock, to Hip Hop, to Techno and even Country and Gospel. On Saturday June 10th in the center of the Detroit Entertainment District, bookended by a Friday June 9th Tribute concert to the Queen of Soul starring a bevy of selected celebrity vocalists and backed by the Detroit SuperBand at Music Hall.

Detroit Music Weekend is much more than a free concert featuring the very best homegrown talent, it’s really about COMMUNITY and celebrating our cultural differences through the myriad of creative and powerful musical interpretations that all share the regional DNA that is Detroit.

Detroit Music Weekend brings this sense of community into the very center of one of the busiest entertainment districts in all America for the weekend of June 8-11, 2017 beginning with a Tribute to The Queen of Soul and Detroit original, Aretha Franklin and ending with a free performance from Aretha herself along with 2 other stages of the best of all genres, irrespective of demographic, this festival is 100% Detroit.The weekend will also be filled with cultural exhibits from Detroit’s finest not-for-profit museums and galleries in addition to highlighting all the new restaurants and retail in downtown Detroit.

Schedule:

Thursday,

June 8th

5:00 PM

Street Naming ‘Aretha Franklin Way”

Madison Center

Friday

June 9, 2017

6:00 PM

Inaugural Detroit Music Weekend Gala

GALA

Detroit Opera House Stage

*Ticketed Event*

7:00 PM

Gospel Promenade and Sneak Peek of the New Detroit Music Stages, Tents and Pavilions

Madison Ave

–

8:00pm

Dedication Ceremony & Superstar “Tribute to Aretha Franklin”

MUSIC HALL CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

Surprise guest vocalists with The Detroit SuperBand

*Ticketed Event*

Saturday

June 10, 2017

11:00 am – 4:00 pm

Outdoor Public Legends Concert:

Madison Central Stage

Josh Gracin

Larry Callahan & Selected of God Choir

Laith Al-Saadi

DMW SuperBAND

Obed Succari

Sean Blackman-InTransit

Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels

*Free Event*

6:00pm

Aretha Franklin – Main Event

Madison Central Stage

*Free Event*

–

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Invited Artist Showcase Tent

Music Hall Parking Lot

Featuring:

Juried Showcase winners listed below:

–

9:00 PM

Tuxedo ft. Mayer Hawthorne and Jake One

Tickets $80-$120

11:00 PM

DJ D-Nice

SHOWCASE STAGE

*Ticketed Event*

–

9:00pm

Awesome DJ mix

3FIFTY TERRACE

*Ticketed Event*

Sunday

June 11, 2017

4:00 PM

R&B Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Tickets $45-$95

–

6:00PM

Concert

Music Hall

*Ticketed Event*

Related Off-Site Events:

JUNE 2-11

Cinetopia

Michigan Theatre, Ann Arbor

*Ticketed Event*

Motor City Pride

Hart Plaza

HEADLINERS:

Aretha Franklin

June 10th Free Madison Stage

She is both a 20th and 21st century musical and cultural icon known the world over simply by her first name: Aretha. The reigning and undisputed “Queen Of Soul” has created an amazing legacy that spans an incredible six decades, from her first recording as a teenage gospel star, to her current RCA Records release, ARETHA FRANKLIN SINGS THE GREAT DIVA CLASSICS.

Her many countless classics include “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “Chain Of Fools,” “I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You)”; her own compositions “Think,” “Daydreaming” and “Call Me”; her definitive versions of “Respect” and “I Say A Little Prayer”; and global hits like “Freeway Of Love,” “Jump To It,” “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me),” her worldwide chart-topping duet with George Michael, and “A Rose Is Still A Rose.”

The recipient of the U.S.A.’s highest civilian honor, The Presidential Medal Of Freedom, an eighteen (and counting) Grammy Award winner – the most recent of which was for Best Gospel Performance for “Never Gonna Break My Faith” with Mary J. Blige in 2008 – a Grammy Lifetime Achievement and Grammy Living Legend awardee, Aretha Franklin’s powerful, distinctive gospel-honed vocal style has influenced countless singers across multi-generations, justifiably earning her Rolling Stone magazine’s No. 1 placing on the list of “The Greatest Singers Of All Time.”

Featured Artists

Tuxedo feat. Mayer Hawthorne and Jake One

Grammy-nominated singer, producer, songwriter, arranger, audio engineer, DJ, and multi-instrumentalist, Mayer Hawthorne takes his stage name from his middle name and the Ann Arbor street he grew up on. In addition to his recordings, his music can be heard on the soundtracks of TV and movies and his myriad of influences include that of his father’s Detroit band.

Josh Gracin

As a country music singer, former member of the US Marine Corps, and finalist in American Idol Gracin has had many singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks list. He most recently released an EP title Nothin’ Like Us, Pt. 1 that is available to download on iTunes and streaming on Spotify.

Larry Callahan & Selected of God Choir

When twenty Detroit singers open their mouths and it sounds like there are a hundred, you know you’re listening to Larry Callahan and his Choir. Working together for over ten years, they have put their rich and powerful vocals to work in the service of God and of show business magic, including the unforgettable Superbowl XLV commercial with Eminem.

Laith Al-Saadi

Soulful vocalist and powerful guitarist with a taste for blues, vintage R&B, jazz and classic rock, Laith Al-Saadi’s influences as an Ann Arbor kid layered his father’s Arabic classical onto his mother’s broad range of musical interests. He won the nation’s hearts and ears with his appearance on ‘The Voice’ last summer, and his current album, ‘REAL’ is staking a claim at the tops of a whole variety of charts

Obed Succari

Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels

From Hamtramck to the world, Mitch Ryder’s turbo high-octane sound has created a deep groove and inspired countless other legends including Bob Seger, John Mellencamp, and Bruce Springsteen. Currently blazing a trail through Europe yet again, Mitch and the band return to Detroit with their unmatched style of pure visceral rockin’ R&B.

DJ D-Nice

Derrick Jones, better known by his stage name, is a disc jockey, beatboxer, rapper, producer, and photographer who began his career with the hip-hop group Boogie Down Productions and was discovered by Kid rock in the late 1980s, landing him a deal with Jive Records. His current work includes photography, with album cover credits for Carl Thomas and Pharoahe Monch.

Detroit SuperBAND

The Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts is producing tribute to Aretha Franklin and they have assembled a super band of performers including guest singers and musicians. Below are some of the fantastic artists that will be participating in the very first Detroit Music Weekend.

Kern Brantley Musical Director ` (Mary J. Blige / Beyoncé /Lady Gaga)

Valdez Brantley (Usher /Chris Brown/Neyo/Lil Wayne)

Greg Phillinganes – (Keyboards / Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson)

Ron Otis (Drums/Kem)

Andre Frappier (Guitar/Ariana Grande)

Ralphe Armstrong (Bass – Aretha Franklin Band)

Larry Fratangelo (Percussionist – Kid Rock Band)

Dave McMurray (Horns/Kid Rock)

Walter White (Trumpet/Aretha Franklin)

John Rutherford (Trombone/Detroit Symphony Orchestra/Michigan Opera Theatre)

Kamau Kenyatta (Saxophones)

Super Celebrity Voices

Beth Griffin (Vocals/Kem/Anita Baker), Curtis Boone (Vocal Coach)

Gloria Ridgeway (Vocals/Aretha Franklin/Mary J Blige/Nancy Wilson), Beth Griffin (Vocals/Kem/Anita Baker), Cherri Black (Vocals/Katy Perry), Thornetta Davis, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Twinkie Clark, Keke Wyatt, LJ Reynolds and Vicki Winans

Paradise Valley Stage

KING LYNXX

ZAY & ZAYON

ELIJAH J

MELVIN DAVIS

KENDRICK HARDAWAY

NICK SPEED

DMK

ALISE KING

BRUCE BAILEY

Showcase Stages – Juries Showcase winners

MUSIC

Detroit Children’s Choir

Randal V. Wilson and The ChoZen few

John Churchville / Sumkali

Rela Percussion

Dan Tillery

DeSean Jones / Knomadik (via Cornelius Harris)

Jade Reynolds

Sphinx

DANCE

Argentine Tango Detroit

Detroit Windsor Dance

Hardcore Detroit Haleem Rasul

Jennifer Harge

Ballet Detroit

THEATRE

Detroit Public Theatre

Mosaic

Shakespeare In Detroit

PUPPETRY

PuppetART

OTHER GENRES

Joel Fluent Greene

King Moore

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: