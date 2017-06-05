Detroit Music Weekend stars Aretha Franklin and featuring Josh Gracin

Detroit Music Weekend June 8-11 – Starring Aretha Franklin and featuring Josh Gracin, Larry Callahan & Selected of God Choir, Laith Al-Saadi, DMW SuperBAND
Obed Succari , Sean Blackman-InTransit and Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels and a Best of Detroit Showcase FREE CONCERT
Detroit Entertainment District (At Madison East of Grand Circus Park)
What just may be her last performance in her beloved hometown, Aretha Franklin will headline a free outdoor concert which includes some of the most popular Detroit bred musical acts from R&B to Rock, to Hip Hop, to Techno and even Country and Gospel. On Saturday June 10th in the center of the Detroit Entertainment District, bookended by a Friday June 9th Tribute concert to the Queen of Soul starring a bevy of selected celebrity vocalists and backed by the Detroit SuperBand at Music Hall.
Detroit Music Weekend is much more than a free concert featuring the very best homegrown talent, it’s really about COMMUNITY and celebrating our cultural differences through the myriad of creative and powerful musical interpretations that all share the regional DNA that is Detroit.
Detroit Music Weekend brings this sense of community into the very center of one of the busiest entertainment districts in all America for the weekend of June 8-11, 2017 beginning with a Tribute to The Queen of Soul and Detroit original, Aretha Franklin and ending with a free performance from Aretha herself along with 2 other stages of the best of all genres, irrespective of demographic, this festival is 100% Detroit.The weekend will also be filled with cultural exhibits from Detroit’s finest not-for-profit museums and galleries in addition to highlighting all the new restaurants and retail in downtown Detroit.
Schedule:
Thursday,
June 8th
5:00 PM
Street Naming ‘Aretha Franklin Way”
Madison Center
Friday
June 9, 2017
6:00 PM
Inaugural Detroit Music Weekend Gala
GALA
Detroit Opera House Stage
*Ticketed Event*
7:00 PM
Gospel Promenade and Sneak Peek of the New Detroit Music Stages, Tents and Pavilions
Madison Ave
–
8:00pm
Dedication Ceremony & Superstar “Tribute to Aretha Franklin”
MUSIC HALL CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Surprise guest vocalists with The Detroit SuperBand
*Ticketed Event*
Saturday
June 10, 2017
11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Outdoor Public Legends Concert:
Madison Central Stage
Josh Gracin
Larry Callahan & Selected of God Choir
Laith Al-Saadi
DMW SuperBAND
Obed Succari
Sean Blackman-InTransit
Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels
*Free Event*
6:00pm
Aretha Franklin – Main Event
Madison Central Stage
*Free Event*
–
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Invited Artist Showcase Tent
Music Hall Parking Lot
Featuring:
Juried Showcase winners listed below:
–
9:00 PM
Tuxedo ft. Mayer Hawthorne and Jake One
Tickets $80-$120
11:00 PM
DJ D-Nice
SHOWCASE STAGE
*Ticketed Event*
–
9:00pm
Awesome DJ mix
3FIFTY TERRACE
*Ticketed Event*
Sunday
June 11, 2017
4:00 PM
R&B Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Tickets $45-$95
–
6:00PM
Concert
Music Hall
*Ticketed Event*
Related Off-Site Events:
JUNE 2-11
Cinetopia
Michigan Theatre, Ann Arbor
*Ticketed Event*
Motor City Pride
Hart Plaza
HEADLINERS:
Aretha Franklin
June 10th Free Madison Stage
She is both a 20th and 21st century musical and cultural icon known the world over simply by her first name: Aretha. The reigning and undisputed “Queen Of Soul” has created an amazing legacy that spans an incredible six decades, from her first recording as a teenage gospel star, to her current RCA Records release, ARETHA FRANKLIN SINGS THE GREAT DIVA CLASSICS.
Her many countless classics include “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “Chain Of Fools,” “I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You)”; her own compositions “Think,” “Daydreaming” and “Call Me”; her definitive versions of “Respect” and “I Say A Little Prayer”; and global hits like “Freeway Of Love,” “Jump To It,” “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me),” her worldwide chart-topping duet with George Michael, and “A Rose Is Still A Rose.”
The recipient of the U.S.A.’s highest civilian honor, The Presidential Medal Of Freedom, an eighteen (and counting) Grammy Award winner – the most recent of which was for Best Gospel Performance for “Never Gonna Break My Faith” with Mary J. Blige in 2008 – a Grammy Lifetime Achievement and Grammy Living Legend awardee, Aretha Franklin’s powerful, distinctive gospel-honed vocal style has influenced countless singers across multi-generations, justifiably earning her Rolling Stone magazine’s No. 1 placing on the list of “The Greatest Singers Of All Time.”
Featured Artists
Tuxedo feat. Mayer Hawthorne and Jake One
Grammy-nominated singer, producer, songwriter, arranger, audio engineer, DJ, and multi-instrumentalist, Mayer Hawthorne takes his stage name from his middle name and the Ann Arbor street he grew up on. In addition to his recordings, his music can be heard on the soundtracks of TV and movies and his myriad of influences include that of his father’s Detroit band.
Josh Gracin
As a country music singer, former member of the US Marine Corps, and finalist in American Idol Gracin has had many singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks list. He most recently released an EP title Nothin’ Like Us, Pt. 1 that is available to download on iTunes and streaming on Spotify.
Larry Callahan & Selected of God Choir
When twenty Detroit singers open their mouths and it sounds like there are a hundred, you know you’re listening to Larry Callahan and his Choir. Working together for over ten years, they have put their rich and powerful vocals to work in the service of God and of show business magic, including the unforgettable Superbowl XLV commercial with Eminem.
Laith Al-Saadi
Soulful vocalist and powerful guitarist with a taste for blues, vintage R&B, jazz and classic rock, Laith Al-Saadi’s influences as an Ann Arbor kid layered his father’s Arabic classical onto his mother’s broad range of musical interests. He won the nation’s hearts and ears with his appearance on ‘The Voice’ last summer, and his current album, ‘REAL’ is staking a claim at the tops of a whole variety of charts
Obed Succari
Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels
From Hamtramck to the world, Mitch Ryder’s turbo high-octane sound has created a deep groove and inspired countless other legends including Bob Seger, John Mellencamp, and Bruce Springsteen. Currently blazing a trail through Europe yet again, Mitch and the band return to Detroit with their unmatched style of pure visceral rockin’ R&B.
DJ D-Nice
Derrick Jones, better known by his stage name, is a disc jockey, beatboxer, rapper, producer, and photographer who began his career with the hip-hop group Boogie Down Productions and was discovered by Kid rock in the late 1980s, landing him a deal with Jive Records. His current work includes photography, with album cover credits for Carl Thomas and Pharoahe Monch.
Detroit SuperBAND
The Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts is producing tribute to Aretha Franklin and they have assembled a super band of performers including guest singers and musicians. Below are some of the fantastic artists that will be participating in the very first Detroit Music Weekend.
Kern Brantley Musical Director ` (Mary J. Blige / Beyoncé /Lady Gaga)
Valdez Brantley (Usher /Chris Brown/Neyo/Lil Wayne)
Greg Phillinganes – (Keyboards / Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson)
Ron Otis (Drums/Kem)
Andre Frappier (Guitar/Ariana Grande)
Ralphe Armstrong (Bass – Aretha Franklin Band)
Larry Fratangelo (Percussionist – Kid Rock Band)
Dave McMurray (Horns/Kid Rock)
Walter White (Trumpet/Aretha Franklin)
John Rutherford (Trombone/Detroit Symphony Orchestra/Michigan Opera Theatre)
Kamau Kenyatta (Saxophones)
Super Celebrity Voices
Beth Griffin (Vocals/Kem/Anita Baker), Curtis Boone (Vocal Coach)
Gloria Ridgeway (Vocals/Aretha Franklin/Mary J Blige/Nancy Wilson), Beth Griffin (Vocals/Kem/Anita Baker), Cherri Black (Vocals/Katy Perry), Thornetta Davis, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Twinkie Clark, Keke Wyatt, LJ Reynolds and Vicki Winans
Paradise Valley Stage
KING LYNXX
ZAY & ZAYON
ELIJAH J
MELVIN DAVIS
KENDRICK HARDAWAY
NICK SPEED
DMK
ALISE KING
BRUCE BAILEY
Showcase Stages – Juries Showcase winners
MUSIC
Detroit Children’s Choir
Randal V. Wilson and The ChoZen few
John Churchville / Sumkali
Rela Percussion
Dan Tillery
DeSean Jones / Knomadik (via Cornelius Harris)
Jade Reynolds
Sphinx
DANCE
Argentine Tango Detroit
Detroit Windsor Dance
Hardcore Detroit Haleem Rasul
Jennifer Harge
Ballet Detroit
THEATRE
Detroit Public Theatre
Mosaic
Shakespeare In Detroit
PUPPETRY
PuppetART
OTHER GENRES
Joel Fluent Greene
King Moore