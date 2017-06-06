Detroit to honor LGBT Pride Month with flag raising at Hart Plaza

The City of Detroit will for the first time raise the LGBT rainbow pride flag in honor of LGBT Pride Month during a ceremony Tuesday, June 6, at Hart Plaza.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig and LGBT community leaders will offer remarks at the event, which coincides with activities leading up to the Motor City Pride Festival June 10-11 at Hart Plaza.

The flag raising is part of the City’s efforts to support an inclusive, welcoming city for all. Motor City Pride draws more than 30,000 people to celebrate the LGBT community and encourage unity in support of full equality.

What: LGBT Pride Flag-raising ceremony.

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 2:30-3 p.m.

Where: Hart Plaza, at the foot of Woodward at Jefferson in downtown Detroit. The flag-raising will be on the east side of the plaza near the fountain at a spot that marks Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac’s arrival in Detroit.

Who: Detroit Police Chief James Craig; Stephanie White, executive director of Equality Michigan, the Detroit-based statewide LGBT advocacy agency; Dave Wait, chairperson of the Motor City Pride Festival; Curtis Lipscomb, executive director of LGBT Detroit, a nonprofit serving the African American LGBT community; Susan Erspamer, executive director of Affirmations LGBT community center.

