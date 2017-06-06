Register now for Detroit Parks and Recreation summer camps

Looking for something exciting for your children for the summer? There’s still time to enroll your child in the Detroit Parks & Recreation Department 2017 Summer Day Camps. Day camps will run from June 26 – August 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at these Recreation Centers: Adams/Butzel, Clemente, Crowell, Heilmann, Lasky, Patton, Williams and Young. Children ages 6 – 12 years old will enjoy a summer filled with arts & crafts, outdoor adventure, fitness activities and field trips. Adams/Butzel, Heilmann and Young are also offering an Early Exposure program option for ages 3 – 5 years old.

The total cost for the 8-week program is $425 for Detroit residents and $475 for non-residents. There is a multiple child discount available for three or more children in the same household and installment payments are available. Registrations are accepted at the recreation centers during normal hours of operation. Payment may be made by cashier’s check or money order. No personal checks or cash accepted.

Online registration is also available for a nominal processing fee at https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Detroit/YouthSummerDayCamp. While registration is ongoing, deadline for payment arrangement is June 10, 2017. For more information, call (313) 224-1100.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: