GLWA CEO receives public service award from metro Detroit chapter

The Detroit Metropolitan Chapter of the American Society for Public Administration (ASPA) presented Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) CEO Sue McCormick with the 2017 Outstanding Public Service Award in the executive official category at the ASPA – Detroit annual meeting. The award is in recognition of her outstanding achievements as the Chief Executive Officer of the Great Lakes Water Authority and her commitment to public service demonstrated through numerous contributions to local and state government agencies in the Detroit metropolitan area.

McCormick, who served as director of the Detroit Water & Sewerage Department (DWSD) prior to becoming CEO of the Authority, led GLWA through its groundbreaking formation as Michigan’s largest regional water authority, serving nearly 40 percent of the state.

“The formation of GLWA as a regional authority represented an unprecedented level of local, regional and state collaboration,” said McCormick. “By continuing in that spirit of collaboration with our member communities, and the tremendous effort by our employees, GLWA has been able to dramatically impact the efficient treatment and delivery of water of unquestionable quality. Everyday I continue to be both proud of, and impressed by our team and their commitment to our mission.”

In its first year of operations under McCormick’s leadership, the Authority has successfully executed a money-saving $1.3 billion inaugural bond sale, achieving $309 million in savings over the life of its refinanced bonds. Additionally, GLWA began operations of its Water Residential Assistance Program (WRAP), Michigan’s first sustainable water assistance program.

The awards ceremony was held during the American Society for Public Administration Detroit annual meeting on June 6, 2017.

For more information on the Authority, please visit www.glwater.org

