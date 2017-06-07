Top Tips for Allergy Management

(StatePoint) Allergy symptoms can lead to a major disruption in quality of life. And unfortunately, they affect a lot of people. Nearly 60 million Americans suffer from allergic rhinitis (also commonly known as hay fever), according to the American College of Allergy Asthma and Immunology.

Luckily, many allergy sufferers are interested in learning more about what causes their allergies and how they can manage them. In fact, 70 percent of allergy sufferers say they wish they had a better understanding of the science behind their allergies, according to a recent survey of over 1,000 allergy sufferers in the US, which was sponsored by Sanofi Consumer Healthcare and conducted online using Toluna’s QuickSurveys methodology.

With that in mind, Sanofi is sharing some helpful information and tips for allergy sufferers to keep in mind this season.

• Know Your Triggers: Determine what allergens or “triggers” cause your symptoms, whether it’s pollen, pet dander, etc. While you may already have some idea of what triggers your symptoms, an allergist can give you a comprehensive check-up for a proper diagnosis.

• Avoid Exposure: If pollen is one of your triggers, check the pollen count before planning that picnic. If it’s your furry friend giving you grief, spend some time vacuuming your rugs and furniture. Once you know your triggers, take steps to avoid or minimize them whenever possible.

• Learn the Science behind Your Symptoms: When an allergy sufferer comes into contact with certain allergens, their body produces a variety of chemical responses that cause those symptoms that can make them feel miserable. According to the recent survey of allergy sufferers, more than half of them said histamine is the only chemical response to allergens that they are familiar with, but there are actually several — including leukotrienes, cytokines, prostaglandins and eosinophils. To relieve allergy symptoms, it’s important to stop these chemical reactions from taking place.

• Visit the Allergy Aisle: Several prescription strength treatment options are available over-the-counter for the relief of allergy symptoms. For example, Nasacort is a scent- and alcohol-free nasal spray that provides 24-hour relief of nasal allergy symptoms like sneezing, itchy runny nose and congestion for adults and children two years of age and older. It does this by stopping the body’s chemical responses to allergens and reducing inflammation in the nasal passages. To learn more and download a coupon, visit Nasacort.com.

This season, be proactive about your allergies. Educate yourself about your triggers and make sure you have an effective treatment on hand to provide symptom relief.

