Top Tips for Incorporating Fitness into Your Routine

(StatePoint) Staying active doesn’t just keep a waistline in check, it benefits every part of the body, including the brain.

Now is the time to renew your commitment to staying fit. Here are some top tips to get moving more.

• Rethink Your Commute. Leave the car keys at home and lace up your sneakers instead. Commuting to work by bike is a great way to bookend the work day with some aerobic activity.

• Take a Walk. Even the most adventurous weekend warriors are sometimes required to sit or stand in place for long stretches in the workplace. If your job keeps you sedentary, break up the day with a brisk walk outdoors during lunch. Throughout the day, stretch your legs with a loop around your work station. It sounds counter-intuitive, but a short break spent being physically active can help boost your overall productivity.

• Get Out of Town. Skip the gym and plan a day or weekend trip dedicated to physical fitness. Whether it’s hiking a nearby trail, kayaking a local river, or doing yoga in the park, there’s nothing like getting your exercise fix in nature.

• Gear up. New tech gear is helping support people’s efforts to get outdoors and stay fit, so consider gearing up before your next adventure. For example, Casio’s PRO TREK WSD-F20 Smart Outdoor Watch is water-resistant and equipped with GPS capabilities and a full-color map display. Users can download maps in advance to continue getting navigation guidance even when they are offline or out of range. Vital information, such as travel speed, elapsed time and distance, is close at hand without checking your smartphone — making it a good choice for cyclists. Other tools include a compass, altimeter and barometer.

• Try Something New. Change up your fitness routine from time to time to avoid hitting a plateau. This will keep things mentally interesting so you don’t lose interest in exercise. What’s more, a new class or activity may “surprise” your body by working different muscles in a new way.

With a few simple strategies and the right tools, incorporating fitness into your life can be fun and easy.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: