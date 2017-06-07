Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Claressa Shields fights for the WBC Silver Super Middleweight Championship Belt at professional boxing series “Detroit Brawl”

DETROIT – Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and Flint, Michigan native Claressa Shields (2-0, 1 KO) will take on Mery Rancier (7-8-3, 5 KOs) for the WBC Silver Super Middleweight Championship. This fight will determine if the current NABF Titleholder would move on to compete for the WBC Super Middleweight World Title. On Friday, June 16, 2017, Shields will be the main event at Detroit Brawl promoted by Salita Promotions at Masonic Temple in downtown Detroit.

“I’m looking forward to June 16 and my first eight-round fight, as I continue to reach higher on the road to the biggest fights and the continued rise of women’s’ boxing,” said Shields. “I can’t wait to get back in the ring and give my fans in Detroit and around the world another great night of boxing!”

Opponent Mery Rancier went the distance with 16-0 multiple-time world champion and current WBC Super Middleweight Champion, Nikki Adler of Germany in her last fight. Shields, who made history in her last fight, became the first woman to headline a boxing event on premium cable when she appeared live on SHOWTIME’s popular ShoBox: The New Generation on March 10, 2017 knocking out Hungary’s Szilvia Szabados in four rounds.

In an effort to make Detroit “the home of the best in professional boxing”, Salita Promotions founder Dmitriy Salita recognizes the value in Claressa as the main event. “Claressa is an American hero from Flint, Michigan,” said Salita, “and for people around the world. Like with all her fights, fans attending this event will witness a part of history live on June 16.” He continued.

If Shields wins this bout, she will continue her championship journey to fight for the WBC Super Middleweight World Title. WBC World titles have been previously held by boxing greats including Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Floyd Mayweather, and Sugar Ray Leonard just to name a few. More bouts will be announced soon.

For more information please visit: salitapromotions.com. Tickets are on sale now are priced at VIP $200, Box Seats are $100 and $55, Seating is $40, and can be purchased at Masonic Temple Box Office, Ticketmaster outlets or ticketmaster.com.

