Youth Development Commission receives in-kind donation from Sherwin Williams

Sherwin Williams, as a part of its 2017 National Painting Week program, chose the Youth Development Commission (ydcdetroit.org) to be the recipient of an In-kind donation of paint & labor on Monday, May 15th. This act of corporate citizenship was greatly appreciated as the Commission works to enhance the lives of children and youth, provides quality programs and services, and strengthens the skills of those who serve them.

Youth Development President/CEO Robert D. Counts, is stated as saying, “ It was great to fuse and engage Sherwin-Williams into our youth development fabric as we continue to impact our communities and schools. The paint project enhanced and brightened our space making it more attractive to you and families. We appreciate the entire SW family and their commitment to Detroit and beyond.” This non-budgeted gift is adding to the corporate relationship(s) that are being garnered by the commission in order to sustain operations for the 2017 program year. In addition to the donated labor that was provided by Sherwin-Williams, youth from the AmeriCorps program also participated in the success of the project. The Sherwin- Williams team was spearheaded by Andy Samoray, Manager of the Sherwin-Williams location that is located at 3410 Washtenaw Ave., in Ann Arbor. Samoray stated,” Special thanks to our Detroit Sherwin Williams team for donating their day to brighten the office of such a great organization. We all had a great time and I hope we can continue working together moving forward.”

For more information on how your business or civic-minded organization can support the Youth Development Commission please contact the Development Office at 313.446.8123 or email at asmcdonald@ydcdetroit.org. All contributions to the Youth Development Commission are tax-deductible by federal law. Contributions can also be made on the Givelify app which is available on both Google Play and Apple Store.

