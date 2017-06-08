City of Detroit announces street closures for June 9

The Detroit Department of Public Works announces the following street closings:
· Russell between Mack and Division will be closed completely Jun. 9, 2017 for a parade from 3PM to 8PM.
· Iroquois between Vernor and Charlevoix will be closed completely Jun. 10, 2017 from 9AM to 5PM and Jun. 11, 2017 from 12:30PM to 9PM, for a home and garden tour.
· Madison between John R and Brush will be closed Jun. 10, 2017 for the Detroit Music Weekend event from 9AM to 10PM.
· Randolph between Gratiot and Madison will be closed completely Jun. 10, 2017 for the Detroit Music Weekend event from 9AM to 10PM.
· Grand River between Randolph and Madison will be closed completely Jun. 10, 2017 for the Detroit Music Weekend event from 9AM to 10PM.
· Atwater between Chene and Bates will be closed completely Jun. 10, 2017 for a 5K/10K from 8:40AM to 12PM.
· Chene between Atwater and Franklin will be closed completely Jun. 10, 2017 for a 5K/10K from 8:40AM to 12PM.
· State between Washington and Griswold will be closed completely Jun. 15, 2017 to Jun. 16, 2017 completely for the Motown Museum from 11PM to 2AM.
· Shelby between State and Griswold will be closed completely Jun. 15, 2017 to Jun. 16, 2017 completely for the Motown Museum from 11PM to 2AM.
· Shelby between State and Griswold will be closed completely Jun. 17, 2017 to Jun. 18, 2017 completely for the Motown Museum from 8PM to 2AM.
· Cadillac Square between Woodward and Bates will be closed completely from now through Oct. 30, 2017 for Downtown Street Eats from 11AM to 2PM.
· Cadillac Square between Woodward and Bates will be closed completely from now through Oct. 30, 2017 for Sports Zone activities from 9AM to 9PM.
· Woodward between Jefferson and Larned will be closed completely beginning Jun. 8, 2017 until further notice for the Spirit of Detroit Plaza, a public space project.
· Shelby between Fort and Lafayette will be partially closed from now through Dec. 24, 2017 for building renovation.
· Griswold between W. Grand River and John R will have northbound lane and parking lane closed from now through Mar. 1, 2018 for building renovation. However, one lane in each direction will be maintained.
· Shelby between Grand River and State will be closed completely from now through Sep. 10, 2017 for building construction.
· Grand River between Griswold and Woodward will be partially closed from now through Jul. 11, 2017 building façade restoration.
· Park between Henry and W Fisher Service Drive will be closed completely from now through Sep. 13, 2017 for parking garage construction.
· Griswold between Michigan and State will be partially closed from now through Jan. 1, 2018 for building renovation.
· State between Woodward and Griswold will be partially closed from now through Jan. 1, 2018 for building renovation.
· Centre between Grand River and Randolph will be closed completely from now through Nov. 8, 2017 for building construction.
· Grand River between Centre and Alley w/o Centre will be partially closed from now through Nov. 8, 2017 for building construction.
· John R between Adams and Broadway will be partially closed from now through Sep. 26, 2017 for building construction.
· Fisher Fwy Service Drive between Woodward and Clifford will be partially closed Jun. 9, 2017 through Jun. 21, 2017 for utility installation.
· Macomb and E Lafayette at St Antoine will be partially closed from now through Dec. 1, 2017 for sign removal.
· Gratiot between Farmer and Woodward will be partially closed Jun. 16, 2017 through Jun. 19, 2017 for soil borings.
· Temple between Park and Woodward will be partially closed from now through Dec. 16, 2017 for building renovation.
· Third at W Grand Blvd will be partially closed from now through Nov. 9, 2017 for building construction.
· Alfred between John R and Brush will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.
· Alfred w/o John R will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use d development.
· Division between Brush and Beaubien will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.
· John R between Adelaide and Edmund will be partially closed from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.
· Brush between Adelaide and Edmund will be partially closed from now through Jun. 2, 2017 for mixed use development.
· Five Points between Florence and Grand River will be partially closed from now through Jun. 16, 2017 for utility installation.
· Evergreen between Cambridge and Seven Mile will be partially closed from now through Aug. 8, 2017 for fiber installation.