Detroit City Council member Scott Benson sponsors Wellness Fair & Marshmallow Drop on Saturday

Detroit residents can learn ways to protect themselves and bring their children to take part in fun activities at the 3rd Annual Safety Fair, Wellness Fair & Marshmallow Drop Saturday, June 10. The free event sponsored by City Council Member Scott Benson is from noon – 3 p.m. at Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive on Detroit’s east side.

The Detroit Police Department will drop the marshmallows from a helicopter at 2 p.m. Participants may turn in the marshmallows for candy and a toothbrush.

The event features free food, live music, inflatables, horse and pony rides, petting zoo, entertainment, bingo for seniors and more family fun.

Sponsors include: McDonald’s, Skillman Foundation, Alkebu-Lan Village, United Way, Public Service Credit Union, PNC, Greektown Casino Foundation, Arcelormittal Steel Company, Operating Engineers, Farwell Recreation Center Advisory Council We Care, City of Detroit Parks & Recreation Department, Matrix Center, Molina Health Care, several grocery stores and businesses in the district.

