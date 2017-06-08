Detroit Fire Department holds graduation ceremony today for newest EMTs

Mayor Mike Duggan, Executive Fire Commissioner Eric Jones and members of the Detroit Fire Department’s executive team will participate in the graduation ceremony for 46 new Fire Fighters and 11 new EMTs on Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. at Cobo Hall in Room 310 A&B.

The graduating members of Fire Academy Class 2017A and EMS Basic Class #66 will accept their oath of office and celebrate this momentous occasion as they dedicate their professional lives to the City of Detroit as first responders. It is the first class of new firefighters to graduate since April 2015.

The Department is proud to present these candidates for employment with the Detroit Fire Department. “It takes a special person with courage and loyalty to join the ranks of public service employees. These new employees will assist the Department with its continued mission of protecting life and property within the City of Detroit,” says Eric Jones, Executive Fire Commissioner.

