Detroit youth find fun and fishing at annual Fish-n-Fun Day

Young anglers will experience the fun of fishing in the Detroit River at the 20th Annual Fish-N-Fun Day at the DTE Energy/DNR Delray Pier in southwest Detroit on Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

All kids, under 14 years old, will be supplied with bait, but are asked to bring their own rod and reel. Kids may catch and release or take home all they catch. Lunch will be provided, and all participants will be entered into a raffle for a chance to receive a brand new bike. The event is sponsored by the Detroit Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with DTE Energy Care Force.

“The Fish-N-Fun Day event is special to our Department because it was started by our co-worker Dave Dorrell, whom we lost 10 years ago. His passion for exposing kids to outdoor activities created this event that continues to carry on his memory,” said Keith Flournoy, Interim Director of the Parks and Recreation Department.

On-site registration begins at 9 a.m. and all participants must be accompanied by an adult. Advance registration forms are available at all Detroit Recreation Centers.

The DTE Energy/DNR Delray Pier is located near West Jefferson and Livernois, just south of Historic Fort Wayne. For more information, call (313) 224-1100.

