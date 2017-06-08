Dingell Statement on Director Comey’s testimony

U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (MI-12) released the following statement regarding former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony today before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“Former FBI Director Comey’s testimony underscores, more urgently than ever, the need for the ongoing Special Counsel and congressional investigations to proceed fairly, thoroughly and free of political influence. Director Comey’s confirmation that President Trump asked him to shut down the investigation into Michael Flynn, and the fact that he felt compelled to ensure the appointment of a Special Counsel, is deeply concerning.

“It has become abundantly clear that the Russians attempted to interfere in our elections, and we need to understand the ‘how’ and the ‘why.’ We need to be alert and understand how they may be trying to undermine the integrity of our democracy. It is our job to ensure there is an independent and non-partisan investigation, unobstructed by anyone, and that we are united as Americans in getting the truth.”

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: