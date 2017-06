Friday, June 9th | 7 pm | The Baltimore Gallery

SPARK: Art and design will be in full bloom as guests enjoy fun food stations and cocktails while browsing the silent auction, and taking part in a high-energy raffle. Backyard games, a live art presentation and local designer displays will be a feast for the eyes as guests enjoy the evening. INFO: sparkdgg.eventbrite.com

