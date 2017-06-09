Film Debut: The Magnificent Life of Charlie

From Atlanta-based writer-director Bobby Huntley comes a new feature film titled “La Vie Magnifique De Charlie” (“The Magnificent Life of Charlie,” or simply “Charlie”), which he co-wrote with Nikki Wade, who also produces.

The filmmaker describes “Charlie” as a passion project which was filmed over seven jam-packed weekends in Atlanta on a shoestring budget. The talented cast and crew joined together to create this visually vibrant story for the screen. The look, tone and style of the production were heavily influenced by French cinema, the early works of Spike Lee, and the music videos and performances of Prince and Madonna. The result is an interesting world where the aesthetics of throwback 1980’s gritty New York has been combined with present day Atlanta flair and flourishes of whimsy in this heartwarming tale of love between sisters. The movie explores the experiences and interpersonal relationships of sisterhood and the portrayal of black women.

“La Vie Magnifique De Charlie” is an exciting tale of a young girl who is adjusting to the untimely passing of her sister in an unorthodox way. The story follows an energetic, quirky girl named Charlie and a group of her friends as they go on a series of adventurous tasks left as a final message from late sister, Brandy.

For its Decatur, Ga debut, “The Magnificent Life of Charlie,” was screened on June 1, at the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts & Community Center, presented by Davenstar 1 Entertainment, Bobby Huntley Films and Divadom Entertainment and stars Nikki Lashae, Lailaa Brooking, Ashley S. Evans and Kortnee Price.

Additional short films and trailers screened at the event included Louisiana 1961, 5 Steps To Get Over Your Ex, I Die, The Protector and Hussie.

