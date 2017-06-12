City of Detroit to hold job fair for vehicle maintenance positions

· Mechanics, Welders, Garage Workers needed to help keep city’s buses, emergency response vehicles running well

The City of Detroit will be holding a job fair on June 13, to fill dozens of key positions in the Fleet Division of the General Services Department. The available positions are related to the maintenance and overall upkeep of the department’s more than 2,000 vehicles, such as police cars, fire engines and ambulances, as well as equipment used to service the city’s streets, neighborhoods and parks.

The positions range in skill level as well as qualification requirements and will cover the vehicle maintenance for not only the General Services Department (GSD) but also for the Department of Public Works, Police and Fire Departments.

“Having a talented vehicle maintenance staff is critical to our ability to make sure buses run on time and that police, fire and EMS show up quickly to an emergency,” said GSD Brad Dick. “This fair will give us an opportunity to connect with residents who have this skill set and want to help improve our city.”

Job opportunities that will be highlighted at the fair include:

· Auto Repair Foreman

· Automotive Service Attendant

· Automotive Service Technician ~ ASE Certification Required

· Auto Repair Supervisor

· Emergency Vehicle Technician ~ EVT & ASE Certifications Required

· Garage Attendant

· General Auto Body Mechanic

· General Auto Mechanic

· General Welder

· Senior Motor Vehicle Dispatcher

Some of the position will be hourly starting at $9.89 an hour as well as salary positions with the range of pay beginning at $20,500 to $61,000 annually. Individuals who are interested in attending the fair should register online, please visit: http://bit.ly/GSDjobs or for additional information call 313-224-4419 or 313-628-0819.

What: General Services Department Job Fair

When: Tuesday, June 13, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: GSD Davison Yard, 8221 Davison, Detroit 48328

Who: General Services Department

Media Availability: Interviews are available upon request

NOTE: Due to the high need for qualified candidates at this time, any advance promotion of this fair our media partners can provide is greatly appreciated

