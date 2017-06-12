City of Detroit to launch Spirit of Detroit Plaza

· A public space to can engage and enjoy the unique diversity of Detroit

· Activities, entertainment and food trucks to launch opening day of The Plaza

Monday June 12, 2017, Mayor Mike Duggan, civic leaders and project funders will hold a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the Spirit of Detroit Plaza at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center. The project is a partnership between several city agencies and will be in place for a 90 day pilot period. Visitors are asked to visit http://www.detroitmi.gov/SpiritPlaza where additional information and comments about the Plaza are welcomed to assist in the development of this space.

What: Spirit of Detroit Plaza Ribbon Cutting

When: Monday, June 12, at 11:00 a.m.

Where: Spirit of Detroit, Coleman A. Young Municipal Center 2 Woodward, Detroit

Who: Mayor Duggan

Chief James Craig

Charlie Beckham, Group Executive Department of Neighborhoods

Janette Sadik-Khan, Bloomberg and Associates

Eric B. Larson, CEO, Downtown Detroit Partnership

Maurice Cox, Director of Planning and Development

Project Funders and City Residents

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: