City of Detroit to launch Spirit of Detroit Plaza

· A public space to can engage and enjoy the unique diversity of Detroit
· Activities, entertainment and food trucks to launch opening day of The Plaza
Monday June 12, 2017, Mayor Mike Duggan, civic leaders and project funders will hold a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the Spirit of Detroit Plaza at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center. The project is a partnership between several city agencies and will be in place for a 90 day pilot period. Visitors are asked to visit http://www.detroitmi.gov/SpiritPlaza where additional information and comments about the Plaza are welcomed to assist in the development of this space.
What: Spirit of Detroit Plaza Ribbon Cutting
When: Monday, June 12, at 11:00 a.m.
Where: Spirit of Detroit, Coleman A. Young Municipal Center 2 Woodward, Detroit
Who: Mayor Duggan
Chief James Craig
Charlie Beckham, Group Executive Department of Neighborhoods
Janette Sadik-Khan, Bloomberg and Associates
Eric B. Larson, CEO, Downtown Detroit Partnership
Maurice Cox, Director of Planning and Development
Project Funders and City Residents