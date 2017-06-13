BE SCENE: 6/18 – 6/19

Sunday, June 18th | 6:00 pm | The Baltimore Gallery

BLACK INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATION AT AMC: amfm, Party Noire and Black Eutopia return to Detroit for the Second Annual Black Independence Celebration for the 19th Annual Allied Media Conference. Explore community, history and black joy through an evening of food, art, music, film, art, discourse and dance featuring Detroit and Chicago artists and businesses. INFO: eventbrite.com

