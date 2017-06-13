Dope Dads in the D!

Father’s Day is always a reminder for me that my dad is no longer here and how much I miss his presence in my life. I often wish he was here for me to laugh with and, more importantly, had the chance to let him know how much he still means to me.

This contemplation led me to realize, sadly, how much we don’t publicly appreciate our fathers. On Mother’s Day, the world almost comes to a halt and while mothers are very deserving of all the shine they receive, so are our fathers, especially our black men who are fathers.

Black men often make the front page of the news for so many negative things, and I am using this opportunity and space to change that narrative and celebrate some excellent fathers in Detroit.

These men are entrepreneurs, mentors, artists, and educators, but most importantly they are just down to earth dope dads. I also wanted to hear their thoughts on what it means to be a dad and how fatherhood changed their lives.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: