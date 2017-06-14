Citizens Bank invites nonprofits to apply for financial literacy funding

Organizations throughout the bank’s footprint encouraged to seek 2017 funding

As part of its ongoing commitment to give people the confidence and tools they need to budget, save, invest and be fiscally healthy, Citizens Bank is now accepting applications from nonprofits for crucial financial literacy services that help consumers manage their money better.

From Dec. 12, 2016 through Jan. 20, 2017, organizations throughout the bank’s 11-state footprint – Michigan, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Ohio – are invited to submit an application for funding as part of the bank’s Citizens Helping Citizens Manage Money financial literacy initiative. Eligible financial literacy activities include:

Basics of banking and asset building

Budgeting

Homeownership counseling

Foreclosure prevention

Credit management and repair programs

Financial management for small businesses

In 2016, Citizens awarded 77 nonprofit organizations more than $1.35 million in contributions through Citizens Helping Citizens Manage Money. The program also leveraged the financial expertise of Citizens’ bankers, included volunteer outreach by Citizens colleagues and a social media public service campaign that shared financial tips on Facebookand Twitter.

To be considered for funding, eligible nonprofits in the communities served by Citizens Bank should submit an online application by Jan. 20, 2017. Recipients will be announced in March 2017. For more in

