“Jurors Are Not to Report on Friday, April 7, 2017”

“Detroit, MI, April 6, 2017 – Due to the inconvenience of parking for the Detroit Tigers Opening Day, no Jurors are required to appear for duty in the Third Circuit Court.”

“Jurors that were scheduled to report for Jury Duty at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice”

“on Friday, April 7, 2017 have been rescheduled and are to report on Monday, April 10, 2017.”

“Jurors that were scheduled to report for Jury Duty at the Coleman A. Young Municipal”

“Center on Friday, April 7, 2017 will be notified of a new date by mail.”

“This information can also be found on the Third Circuit Court website http://www.3rdcc.org.”

