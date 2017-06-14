Detroiter and Spelman College Junior Phallon Foxworth has established a $500.00 scholarship in honor of her grandmother Rosa Blanding called Rosa’s Angels to help support and aid a family and incoming freshman off set the cost for college tuition.

Phallon states “it is my goal and passion to support and inspire youth to pursue a college education. I’ve been blessed to have the support of my family to accomplish my educational goals with the hopes of attaining my PhD in Clinical Psychology with a mental health concentration. Therefore it is my honor to present the 2017 Rosa’s Angels Scholarship in honor of my grandmother who has always pushed me to be the very best that I could be in accomplishing my goals”.

The funds will help assist a student from the metropolitian area in paying for their books which can cost as much as $650 per semester. The award will be given to an incoming college freshman from the Detroit area. The scholarship deadline is June 18 and can be accessed by visiting the following website at www.phallonsym.com.

Details for qualifying students can be found on the website. Phallon is active in the Spelman and the greater Atlanta community as a member of Beta Kappa Chi national honors society, executive board member of the Psychology Club, serves as a Spelman Ambassador, former Spelman Director for Enactus, Grady Hospital Nia research project, volunteers with Kates Club which provides support services to children of traumatic loss, and will be studying abroad this summer in Rabat Morocco.

Foxworth is the daughter of Radio Personality Frankie Darcell and Entrepreneur Ed Foxworth. The Spelman College motto is “A Choice to Change the World” this first award which will be an annual gift to a student is Phallons comimittment to that credo and her grandmothers legacy.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: