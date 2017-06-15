CORNERSTONE HOSTS TEACHER JOB FAIR FOR FALL 2017 POSITIONS, JUNE 27

WHAT: Cornerstone Education Group Job Fair

Cornerstone Education Group is now hiring for positions within its five schools for the 2017 school year. The tuition-free charter school group has approximately 25 open positions to fill, including teachers in all K-12 subjects and speech pathologists.

Candidates should come prepared with a resume – enough for interviews with representatives from all 5 schools – and a copy of their current Michigan Teaching Certification.

Cornerstone has embarked on a major expansion in Detroit and estimates enrollment to nearly double in the next few years. The new Cornerstone Jefferson-Douglass Academy, set to open in fall 2017, is also prompting immediate hiring needs. In total, Cornerstone operates four kindergarten through eighth grade facilities and two high schools at five locations:

Lincoln-King Academy Madison-Carver Academy Washington-Parks Academy Cornerstone Health + Technology High School Cornerstone Jefferson-Douglass Academy



WHEN: 9:00 a.m-1p.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2017

WHERE: Cornerstone Health and Technology High School

17351 Southfield Fwy.

Detroit, MI

WEBSITE: http://CEGSchools.org

WHO: Alicia Ganaway, Director of Human Resources, Cornerstone Education Group

INTERVIEWS: Interviews with Alicia can also be scheduled at your convenience.

ABOUT: Cornerstone Education Group’s goal is to prepare children for a fulfilling life and servant leadership, emphasizing opportunities for higher education, home and family, and a successful career. Their approach focuses on building a foundation of good character and delivering an education based on excellence, drawing on the strengths of their schools, along with other high-performing Detroit schools, to better serve our students. Over the next three years, the Cornerstone Education Group will grow to serve more than 5,000 students, strengthen its position as a leader in urban education and provide a solution to the educational crisis in Detroit.

