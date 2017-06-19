Carrie Fisher Had Cocktail Of Drugs In System At Death: Toxicology Report

Actress Carrie Fisher had cocaine, methadone, ethanol and opiates in her system when she died in December, according to toxicology reports.

“The exposure to cocaine took place sometime approximately in the last 72 hours of the sample that was obtained,” stated the report, according to People magazine. It also stated that she had a “remote exposure to MDMA,” which is a commonly known as ecstasy.

The toxicology report also found traces of an anti-depressant and antihistamine in her system.

However, the report doesn’t say that Fisher actually overdosed.

“Based on the available toxicological information, we cannot establish the significance of the multiple substances that were detected in Ms. Fisher’s blood and tissue, with regard to the cause of death,” stated the report.

On Friday, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office revealed Fisher’s death was caused by sleep apnea and other undetermined factors, reports People.

The coroner also said Fisher suffered from atherosclerotic heart disease and “drug use.”

“The manner of death has been ruled undetermined,” the report concluded.

Fisher was 60 years old when she died.

SOURCE: People

