Featured Event: Hour Detroit’s Best of Detroit

Come one, come all to Hour Detroit’s 12th annual Best of Detroit Party from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 23 at Joe Louis Arena. Hosted by “The Great” Evrod Cassimy of WDIV Local 4 News.

“Hour Detroit’s Best of Detroit party is the best party of the year, and I’m thrilled to host this year. Nothing beats having all of Detroit’s best food and drinks in one room.” said, Cassimy

This year’s honorees participating in the Best of Detroit Party include Ashe Coffee, Beyond Juicery + Eatery, Bistro 82, Buddy’s Pizza, Café Cortina, Donut Bar + Coffee and many more.

Along with the honorees, the magical evening will feature fare from more than 30 of metro Detroit’s best restaurants and bars, selected by Hour Detroit readers in their 18th annual Best of Detroit poll.

Tickets for Hour Detroit’s Best of Detroit Party are $100 for general admission and $175 for VIP access.

Tickets are available for purchase at http://www.hourdetroit.com. Guests must be 21 or older to enter.

