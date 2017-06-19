Ford Motor Company Fund, Michigan Women’s Foundation host EmpowerHER Summit

Ford Motor Company Fund and the Michigan Women’s Foundation have launched a new initiative to support the innovative business ideas of women social entrepreneurs. The program, EmpowerHER, will offer educational opportunities, technical assistance and financial resources to encourage creative thinkers with plans for business startups that will also make their communities better places to live.

A daylong educational summit, featuring Michigan First Lady Sue Snyder, is set for Tuesday, June 27 on the University of Detroit Mercy campus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The summit will include a series of TED Talk-like presentations, keynote addresses by successful social entrepreneurs, as well as breakout sessions.

Attendees and others wishing to compete for a share of $50,000 in startup or growth funding will have until Sept. 30 to prepare two-page concept papers and a financial overview for review by panels of accomplished professionals and successful entrepreneurs.

Up to 10 finalists will be selected and paired with coaches and mentors, who will help develop a full business plan and a pitch to secure funding.

Tickets for the EmpowerHER summit are $35 and available at http://www.miwf.org/events1/empowerher.

