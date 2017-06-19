‘Make Music Day’ is Coming: How to Get Your Family Involved

(StatePoint) The benefits of music education are endless. Studies have associated music education with higher test scores, improved concentration and more. But if you are a parent, you probably know how it goes: many children will begin a music program with enthusiasm, only to complain about practicing a short time later, sometimes even asking to quit.

Music should never be a chore, however. In honor of Make Music Day, celebrated June 21st, here are tips for parents to incorporate music into their family routine in ways that are fun and positive.

• Plan a music night. Create an evening where all activities revolve around music. Take turns at the karaoke machine. Play a music-themed trivia game. Hold a family concert night or talent show where everyone gets a chance to perform. Sing instead of speak. Watch a favorite musical.

• Take a class together. You can inspire by example by taking a music class with your child. You don’t necessarily need to find a class designed for parents and kids, although there are plenty of such classes available.

• Use new tools and tech. New tools can be used at home to make music fun. For example, Casio keyboards feature a Dance Music Mode, which divides the piano keyboard into different instrument sections, like drums, bass and more. Fifty built-in styles, as well as familiar effects like stutter and filter, make it easy and fun for anyone to create and remix dance music. To learn more, visit casiomusicgear.com.

• Attend a live performance. Take time to simply appreciate music. Sample different musical styles and broaden your horizons by attending live concerts and shows.

• Play name that tune. In the car with the radio playing? Play “Name that Tune.” Keep a running tally of who knows the most songs.

By making music fun, your children will be more likely to reap the benefits of making and enjoying music their entire lives.

