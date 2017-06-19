The Ford Fireworks Returns with Detroit! Right Now!

Prepare To Be Dazzled

The Ford Fireworks will light up the Detroit’s Riverfront on Monday, June 26 at a new time of 9:55 p.m. with breathtaking views of downtown Detroit and beyond. Produced by The Parade Company and recognized as one of the country’s largest and most magnificent fireworks displays, this popular annual event is enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of spectators.

“Each year, we strive to make The Ford Fireworks bigger and better and this year is no exception,” said Tony Michaels, president & CEO, The Parade Company. “The continued commitment of Ford Motor Company and our many generous partners help to provide a memorable, family-friendly experience for the residents of Detroit, our region and the entire state of Michigan. We are thrilled to continue that tradition again this year.”

A Rooftop Tradition

One of the most anticipated events of the summer is the popular Ford Fireworks Rooftop Party, offering guest the best seats to view the fireworks along with food, cocktails, family fun and music.

To learn more about the Ford Fireworks or Rooftop Party visit www.theparade.org

