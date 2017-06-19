‘Wheel of Fortune’ Dragged After Using A Backdrop Of Slaves For ‘Southern Charm Week’

WTF? Wheel of Fortune’s "Southern Charm" week appears to feature slaves https://t.co/t3rG0ZlaVi pic.twitter.com/q73X51snYy — Occupy Wall Street (@OccupyWallStNYC) June 16, 2017

Wheel of Fortune spun into idiocy when they used a backdrop showing Black people in slave-era clothing. To add more insult to injury, the backdrop was used during the game show’s Southern Charm Week. Visuals below:

That’s right — a bunch of Black people are just roaming around in front of “the big house.”

Viewers were outraged by the imagery, with one tweeting, “Someone please tell me why @WheelofFortune has slaves in their ‘Southern Charm Week’ images?”

Someone please tell me why @WheelofFortune has slaves in their "Southern Charm Week" images? pic.twitter.com/IPCFo9wh1b — Joshua Itiola (@joshitiola) June 16, 2017

“Southern Charm” week originally aired in March, but reruns continued.

According to Page Six, the game show’s executive producer has since expressed regret for including the image and said the image would not air in future reruns.

The image was photographed by producers back in 2005 during an on-location shoot at the Oak Alley Plantation in Vacherie, Louisiana. A spokesperson for the venue said they didn’t hire people to portray slaves. They only employ tour guides of all skin colors to wear period clothing for the job.

Mmm, right.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: