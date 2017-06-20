ADIENT AND SACHSE CONSTRUCTION SEEKING MINORITY-OWNED, WOMEN-OWNED, and DETROIT-BASED TRADE PARTNERS FOR ADIENT’s GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS PROJECT

Supplier Connection Day scheduled for June 27 at Detroit’s Cobo Center

DETROIT, June 20, 2017 — Adient, the global leader in automotive seating and interiors, and Sachse Construction (Sachse), a premier commercial construction management firm recognized as one of the most trusted and respected construction partners in North America, are hosting a Supplier Connection Day to maximize their efforts in hiring minority-owned, women-owned, and Detroit-based trade partners for the new Adient Global Headquarters in Detroit. Joining Adient and Sachse for the Supplier Connection Day will be Gensler, the architect of record on the project, as well as the Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council (MMSDC), the Great Lakes Women’s Business Council (WBC), and the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA).

The Supplier Connection Day will take place at the Cobo Center on Tuesday, June 27 from 2-5 p.m., with on-site registration beginning at 1:30 p.m. Interested construction trade companies and suppliers certified as minority- or women-owned businesses must pre-register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/adient-supplier-connection-day-pursuing-commercial-construction-suppliers-tickets-35076601058. Trade companies and suppliers must be registered and have a ticket to attend the event.

“Adient is committed to selecting the best suppliers to work on its global headquarters in the historic Marquette Building. We’re looking forward to connecting with minority-owned, women-owned and Detroit-based suppliers at this event who will share our passion for restoring the building and making it another success story in the city’s comeback,” said Kelly Bysouth, Vice President Global Procurement and Supply Chain for Adient.

“Adient and Sachse share a commitment to hire local construction trade companies and suppliers comprised of talented individuals who represent our diverse community,” said Todd Sachse, CEO and founder of Sachse Construction. “We are proud to combine forces with Adient to proactively seek out trade partners that are minority- and women-owned.”

Adient purchased the Marquette Building, a historic 164,000-square-foot building located at 243 West Congress, in late 2016, announcing that its global headquarters would be relocating to Detroit. Originally built in 1905, the Marquette Building will undergo a $50 million renovation, including a build out of all 10 floors, a rooftop addition, and upgrades to the façade. The project is expected to be complete in mid-2019.

Trades available on the Adient Global Headquarters project include excavation, masonry, rough & finish carpentry, restoration, fireproofing, roofing, glass & glazing, flooring, painting, electrical, plumbing and more.

Eligible companies who are not MMSDC or Great Lakes WBC certified may register for the event learn the qualifications necessary to obtain proper certification. Questions regarding the Adient Supplier Connection Day may be directed to Rachel Sommers at rsommers@sachse.net or 313-481-8228, or to Jensen George at jgeorge@sachse.net or 313-481-8289.

Adient is the global leader in automotive seating. With 75,000 employees operating 230 manufacturing/assembly plants in 33 countries worldwide, we produce and deliver automotive seating for all vehicle classes and all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing – and into more than 25 million vehicles every year.

Sachse Construction is a premier commercial construction firm recognized as one of the most trusted and respected construction partners in North America. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Detroit, Sachse Construction has built millions of square feet spanning the retail, commercial, multifamily and institutional sectors. Committed to doing the right thing and pursuing excellence by constantly raising the bar, Sachse utilizes unparalleled industry experience and enthusiasm to deliver innovative projects and solutions for every partner, every time. For more information, visit http://www.sachseconstruction.com.

