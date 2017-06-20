CODE2040 and Google for Entrepreneurs announce Javier Evelyn as Entrepreneur in Residence at Grand Circus Detroit

Grand Circus Detroit joined Code2040 and Google for Entrepreneurs to announce Javier Evelyn as Detroit’s second Code2040 Entrepreneur in Residence (EIR). Evelyn is the CEO and Founder of Alerje.

Code2040’s residency program, facilitated through the Google for Entrepreneurs Tech Hub Network, is focused on empowering Black and Latino entrepreneurs with unique opportunities to grow their tech companies, while cultivating the diversity in their own communities.

“The Code2040 EIR program will enable our company the resources and network needed to grow our business and move the needle forward from a product-development standpoint. This includes direct links to key healthcare-industry executives, among other stakeholders,” said Evelyn.

Grand Circus’s EIR program is an outgrowth of a partnership between nonprofit Code2040 and Google for Entrepreneurs. Through this program, the resident will receive resources that include the following:

Mentoring by Google experts and experienced entrepreneurs in the Code2040 network

Work space in a tech hub like Grand Circus for the EIR and their team

Support from Code2040 on the creation of community impact through diversity, inclusion, and community-building events throughout the year

$40,000 in seed capital to help grow their business (no equity asked for in return)

In Grand Circus’s efforts to grow diversity and inclusion, it is hosting its first Detroit in Tech:Neighborhood Talk event on June 20 at Grace Community Church in the Cody Rouge Neighborhood.

This event will host a panel of black entrepreneurs in the city of Detroit who will dive into the opportunities of the tech world and the importance of diversifying the field. The Detroit in Tech Panel will be a monthly event that will be led by Grand Circus. Grand Circus will also release a monthly blog highlighting entrepreneurs of color in Detroit.

“As we enter our third year working with Code2040 on the EIR program, we continue to be inspired working alongside these amazing entrepreneurs to build great companies around the country,” said Genna Mckeel, Partnerships Manager at Google for Entrepreneurs. “As we know at Google, innovation doesn’t exist in a vacuum, but is stronger when it’s part of an ecosystem of passionate people, bold ideas and intelligent risk-taking. To succeed, we need to draw from a diverse group of people who have access to the networks and resources to bring their ideas to life.”

Alerje is creating an epinephrine auto-injector sized to fit into a smartphone case, which communicates with a mobile app. During an anaphylactic medical emergency, the mobile app sends alerts to a user’s “CareCircle” (family, friends, caregivers, medical professional, etc.) that will include their current location, among other features.

Evelyn began his six-month residency at Grand Circus Detroit on April 1. He will succeed Grand Circus Detroit’s first EIR, Tara Reed, CEO of Apps Without Code.

“We’re so excited to have Javier! His background and experience in the tech industry will be a great fit with our team and our mission. The Code2040 program has been an awesome initiative for Grand Circus to be a part of over the past two years. Stay tuned for an event series and other programming coming soon,” said Celena Mancina, Director of Operations at Grand Circus.

About Grand Circus

Grand Circus is passionate about training people for amazing careers in tech and helping local businesses grow by hiring local tech superstars. In addition to our bootcamps, we’re here for the tech community more broadly. We host 50+ entrepreneurs in our coworking space, put on evening courses and workshops, and host events. We value Detroit’s entrepreneurial mindset and look to foster and grow it through multiple programs, partnerships and initiatives including the Code2040 EIR program.

About Code2040

Code2040 is a nonprofit organization that creates pathways to educational, professional, and entrepreneurial success in technology for Blacks and Latino. We currently accomplish this through our Fellows Program, Technical Applicant Prep (TAP) Program, and the Code2040 Residency. Learn more about Code2040 at code2040.org.

