Michelle Obama Hosts Girlfriends Workout Bootcamp She continues to keep her focus on fitness and self-care.

Michelle Obama recently invited her girls out for a day of exercise continuing a tradition that began at the White House. The former first lady knows that you can’t take care of others if you neglect yourself, so she’s keeping up with her fitness routine. And she’s got the arms to prove it!

Obama posted shots on Instagram of her girls’ boot camp, reminding followers to take some time for themselves. She also emphasized the importance of going at your own pace.

“When I was at the White House, I often hosted bootcamp weekends for my close girlfriends,” she writes, endorsing the importance of self-care. “It didn’t matter that we were all at varying fitness levels. Our bootcamp weekends were a reminder that if we want to keep taking care of others, we need to take care of ourselves first. ”

Finally, she wrote, “I hope you and your crew can find some time this summer to be healthy together.”

Obama made fitness and healthy eating an important part of her platform as first lady, launching Let’s Move!, which was dedicated to helping to solve the problem of childhood obesity. She planted the White House Kitchen Garden on the South Lawn in the spring of 2009 to spark interest in the origin of food, and how to incorporate healthy foods into meal plans.

Remember this throwback?

Thanks for continuing to inspire, Michelle Obama!