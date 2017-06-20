Paris Jackson Lands The Cover of ‘Vogue Australia’

Paris Jackson has been steadily making her way into the circle of Young Hollywood and her latest accomplishment just may be the thing to cement her status as Hollywood’s new “It” girl, as she has landed her first Vogue cover.

For its July 2017 cover, renowned publication Vogue Australia chose Michael Jackson’s oldest child, Paris Jackson, to grace the magazine’s cover. This marks Jackson’s inaugural Vogue debut, but she has been running in many high fashion circles lately, most recently attending the Met Ball back in May.

E! News reports that the cover was shot by legendary photographer Patrick Demarchelier and includes an accompanying in-depth interview that was conducted entirely via text message at the teen’s request.

‘Vogue Australia’ dedicated its July cover (on newsstands June 26) to the 19-year-old Hollywood scion, and world-renowned photographer Patrick Demarchelier was in charge of Paris’ pictorial.

Editor-in-chief Edwina McCann predicted the teen will become “the breakthrough name of 2017,” and it was actually Paris who suggested a text conversation in lieu of doing a traditional print interview. While it was “something we have never before agreed to at ‘Vogue,’” Edwina admitted, she realized that the medium “seemed appropriate for someone of her generation.”

So, Paris agreed to text with ‘Vogue Australia’s’ creative director at large, Alison Veness.

In the interview Jackson opens up about what her career focus is at the moment and what she hopes to accomplish as she enters the fashion world:

“I really want to leave a positive imprint in the fashion world, mostly regarding the media and the stereotypical beauty standard that is blasted all over every magazine you see, every article that pops up on your phone screen, every billboard you see while you’re driving down the street,” said Paris, who just booked a Calvin Klein campaign. “I already have many young girls looking up to me and I want to be something their parents are OK with them looking up to.”

You can check out photos of Paris Jackson’s Vogue Australia spread BELOW:

