Romance Novelist, Leila Lacey signs at Barnes & Noble for The Project

Romance novelist, Leila Lacey will be appearing live at Barnes & Noble in Troy, Michigan

Saturday, June 24 from 4pm – 6pm for the release of her new book, The Project . Lacey will be signing

copies of The Project as well as reading excerpts from the pages of this steamy read.

Lacey delivers an alluring look into the life of Anastasia Simmons, a successful curvy woman, who is

comfortable in her own skin; what she hates is other people’s problem with her weight. Anastasia is a

very wealthy woman but if you didn’t know her personally you wouldn’t know that. She chooses to live

like an everyday person to keep fake people away. Diagnosed with stage four terminal cancer and 12 –

18 months to live, Anastasia knows she is about to die and decides she’s going to make as many people

happy as she can by helping them in some way to leave a positive mark on the world.

When she meets Dimitri a wealthy businessman from Russia he has to ask her, a stranger to pretend to

be his wife. She realizes he has focused so much on business, he has no other life, no real happiness. So she decides to take him on as her “PROJECT”

Leila Lacey Romance books are geared towards a new generation of fans as well as loyal readers of

traditional romance novels. Leila Lacey’s premium romance books bring a delicate sense of suspense

and witty intrigue replete with powerful, hot romance. Each novel is set in a contemporary, urbane and

erotic landscape. The Project, is the latest from the author famous for her Curvy Goddess Series that

includes popular titles The Vixen, A Broken Love, and Phoenix Rising – to name a few.

Lacey, a successful curvy woman herself shares her belief of positive self-imagery, and the movement

involving full-figured women in film, arts and all aspects of being a strong, empowered woman. Her

“Bow down to the curves” philosophy is more than just rhetoric, “it is what I believe and I stand with the

movement of curvy women letting their collective and individual voices be heard.“

With over 20 popular books the Leila Lacey collection along with, The Project are available online at

http://www.curvygoddessromance.com and major online outlets including Amazon, Goodreads, Apple iBook,

Barnes & Noble, and Kobo.com.

