SOCIAL MEDIA ASSOCIATION OF MICHIGAN ANNOUNCES 2017 SOCIAL MEDIA DAY DETROIT, JUNE 30

Digital and Social Innovator Jason Falls Keynotes at Atheneum Hotel in Greektown

Detroit, Mich.– The Social Media Association of Michigan (SMAMi) today announced it has opened registration for Social Media Day (#SMDAYDET). The annual celebration of all things social will be held at The Anthenum Hotel in Greektown on Friday, June 30, 2017. The event runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tickets range from $59-$79 per person and can be purchased online by visiting bit.ly/2rzElpc.

Part conference, part social celebration, the event brings business professionals, innovators, influencers and enthusiasts together for a day of learning and an opportunity to connect with online peers, in a face-to-face setting, to bring communities closer together.

National digital news and education platform Mashable launched Social Media Day in 2010 as a way to recognize and celebrate social media’s impact on global communication.

“This is the one event for small business owners as well as internal communications leaders and social and digital pros alike,” said Sola Obayan, SMAMi founder and past president. “Everyone will be able to learn something new and enjoy connecting in person with those whom they see ‘virtually’ every day. We expect this to be one of the best events ever.”

This year’s #SMDAYDET will kick-off with an opening keynote address by Jason Falls. Falls is Founder of Social Media Explorer LLC and the Conversation Research Institute. The digital and social thought leader had established a reputation as a social media strategist before most brands even had social media accounts.

His innovative work has touched megabrands, but also helped small businesses and startups. He also has the unique experience of working at both large and small agencies, advised software companies building social media technologies and built a publishing platform that at one point was rated the top marketing blog in the world.

Opening remarks will be followed by a series of educational sessions. Scheduled speakers include:

Roxanne Jajo, Founder, AllAboutTRH.com. Jajo is the Founder of the largest entertainment website, AllAboutTRH.com, which is dedicated to and discusses the latest news and updates on the biggest reality shows including the Real Housewives

Amber Beard, Social Media Recruiting Strategist, Quicken Loans. She focuses on building the company’s talent brand through story telling. She is the Vice President of Public Relations for the Smooth Talkers Toastmasters and has served on panels for social media and organized and produced many social media events including #SocialMitten and a Statewide Happy Hour.

Nikki Little, Social Media Director, Identity. Little oversees client workflow and strategy while collaborating closely with team members to ensure optimal client service and ongoing career advancement. Additionally, she drives strategic communications programs on behalf of B2B and B2C clients, such as Verizon, in Michigan and across the country. She publishes The MichComms Report, a bi-weekly e-newsletter for communications professionals. She’s also a member of PRSA Detroit, has organized/promoted several conferences and events and frequently presents on PR and social media topics.

Eric Thomas, Brand Strategist and Senior Partner, Saga Marketing. Thomas is a Brand Strategist and Senior Partner at Detroit-based Saga Marketing. During his nearly decade long career he has worked with 100s of businesses and organizations to help them develop their brands and find their voice through Brand Storytelling. His blog on LinkedIn has experienced tremendous success. In under a year his writing has been viewed over 1.5 million times and been republished across the globe.

#SMDAYDET concludes with an afterglow to toast the transformative technology that is #socialmedia and give participants one-on-one networking time.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available as well as volunteer openings for behind-the-scenes activities on June 30. Businesses interested in sponsorships should contact SMAMi to request a sponsorship package through email at sponsor@smami.org.

Volunteers will receive reduced or complimentary admission and can volunteer to do so by email at smamiorg@gmail.com. Positions are limited.

Those wishing to reserve a hotel room can mention SMAMi for special group rate pricing. The Atheneum Suite Hotel is located at 1000 Brush Street in downtown Detroit.

The Social Media Association of Michigan (SMAMi)

Founded in 2012, The Social Media Association of Michigan works to promote social media as an impactful communication vehicle through statewide education, adoption of social platforms and dissemination of successful social media solutions in public and private sectors. Learn more at www.SMAMi.org

