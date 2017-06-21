AccessPoint Rocks the Block for Pontiac Neighborhood

AccessPoint, a national full-service human resources firm and Professional Employer Organization based in Farmington Hills, will sponsor “Rock the Block”, a Habitat for Humanity Oakland County neighborhood revitalization event that involves several simultaneous projects throughout a targeted neighborhood, June 21 and AccessPoint volunteers will be working on projects throughout the Ferry Farms neighborhood of Pontiac June 20 and 21.

AccessPoint’s culture is committed to the well-being of it coworkers, clients and the communities in which it serves. AccessPoint recently expanded its geographic footprint in northern Oakland County

This historic event will take place at 8:30 a.m., on Wednesday, June 21, at Door of Faith Church, located at 511 S. Sanford St. in Pontiac.

AccessPoint volunteers, Ferry Farms residents will be present along with AccessPoint Chairman and CEO Greg Packer Chief Financial Officer Jim Mack.

