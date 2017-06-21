AIA Michigan announces 2017 Balthazar Korab award winner, Olga Stellar

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) Michigan is proud to announce the Balthazar Korab Award will be awarded at the annual Celebration of Architecture on June 16 at The Roostertail in Detroit, MI, to Olga Stella. This award is named in honor of Balthazar Korab, Hon. AIA, renowned architect and photographer, who spent his career breathing life into architecture and the built environment. The Korab Award may be given each year in recognition of an individual’s significant effort and contribution to architecture and/or the arts.



Olga Stella is a seasoned economic development professional whose career has focused on economic and community development in Detroit. Olga got her start in economic development working for Mayor Dennis W. Archer after receiving her Master’s in Public Policy from the Ford School at the University of Michigan. As Chief of Staff to then State Representative Steve Tobocman, Olga applied her policy skills to the critical challenges facing the Southwest Detroit community. The bulk of her career has been spent developing strategy and programs and managing operations at the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation, the City’s nonprofit economic development agency. Olga and her family are proud to call Detroit home.

The American Institute of Architects Michigan, headquartered in Midtown Detroit, established its awards program to raise public awareness to the value and importance of architectural excellence and to recognize those whose notable achievements encourage all to make excellence in architecture the standard. Visit http://www.aiami.com or call 313.965.4100 to learn more.

