Fire Commissioner to give special commendation to 4-year-old Detroit girl

· Child remained calm and tended to unconscious elderly relative while also

contacting her mother to call 911

· Commissioner also to recognize several Fire & EMS personnel for heroic efforts to save lives on recent runs

WHAT: Detroit Fire Department honors program to recognize outstanding and life-saving efforts by members of the department. At this event, Commissioner Eric Jones and his leadership team also will recognize a 4-year-old Detroit girl who helped save her grandmother’s life after she had fallen unconscious from a serious medical issue.

Among the DFD personnel being recognized at this event are:

· EMS & Fire personnel who responded to a call about a one-year-old child with trouble breathing. DFD first responders were fast on their feet and to provide oxygen to the child while determining the cause was a faulty tracheotomy tube the child had from a recent medical procedure.

· EMS & Fire personnel who responded to a house where a small child had been critically wounded by gunfire. They arrived not knowing if it was still a hostile scene, entered the house and were able to retrieve and treat the child, who survived and is recovering.

· EMS personnel who responded to a school bus accident after it had crashed into a building, leaving the driver unconscious and 20 children injured or dazed, and handled a very chaotic scene.

· Medics who successfully removed victims of a car crash from a burning vehicle after quickly extinguishing the flames.

WHEN: 9:00 AM, Tuesday, June 20, 2017

WHERE: Detroit Police Headquarters (Michigan Room), located at 1301 Third Avenue

WHO: Executive Fire Commissioner and his executive leadership team, Detroit Fire Department, Detroit EMS, & civilian honorees and their families

