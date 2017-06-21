GM River Days Kicks Off Summer with Joe, 112

This year’s GM River Days festival will feature a star-studded music lineup on the Quicken Loans National Stage. The legendary Isley Brothers featuring Ron Isley, along with American Music Award-winning and Grammy-nominated R&B singer Freddie Jackson, will perform on Saturday night. Grammy-winning R&B group 112 will perform on Sunday evening, followed by Grammy-nominated R&B singer Joe.

Joe and 112 both are excited to headline and perform for the fans of Detroit.

“I am excited to perform at GM River Days on Sunday,” said Joe. “I love performing along the Detroit Riverfront. It has a great energy and Detroit fans are the best.”

Slim of 112 added, “We can’t wait to come back to Detroit for GM River Days. We hope to give Detroiters another great show.”

In addition to the music, there will be festival favorites such as games, rides and treats at the Pepsi Taste of Detroit Food Court.

Festival adventure activities seekers will get a thrill from the all-new massive, 30-foot high slide in the William G. Milliken State Park and Harbor. Riders will go through a pitch-black tube that quickly drops them at a steep, 40-degree angle with speeds of up to 20 mph for a nominal charge.

The 2017 GM River Days, presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, starts on Friday, June 23. Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Conservancy will charge a $3 admission fee (and $5 after 3 p.m.) to help underwrite programming and operational costs for the festival. Admission to the festival is free before 5 p.m. on Friday, June 23.