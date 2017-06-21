Ideeyah is ‘BRAVE’

There comes a point in every artist’s life where the rubber meets the road and you have to embrace your calling and face the future with no certainty except the fact that there is something in you that must come out and you have to impart on the world. For Ideeyah (pronounced as “Idea”) that time is now, its time for her to be BRAVE.

What’s in a name?

For many artists, there is meaning to their names and although there was no specific meaning initially. “Ideeyah” is no different.

“It came to me in a dream a few years back,” she explained. “At the time I was in a cover band and I woke up and told one of my band members that I dreamt my stage name was Ideeyah. He said it was super dope and I should keep it, so I did.”

Although not knowing the significance the name would play at the time, Ideeyah says the name has helped define her.

“When of think of it now, the name has taken its own shape unconsciously. It’s attached to my writing style, in my performance art style and my fashion style An idea could be about anything, it could be a good one, a bad one. It could be a very focused idea, a very loose and abstract idea. I am all of those things at times.”

A method in music-making madness

When hearing Ideeyah describe her style of music and writing process, all that can come to mind is the quote, “There is a method to the madness.” Her process is unique and tapped in, according to her, to a higher vibration.

“I would define my style as very free and maybe cryptic. Free in the sense where if I am writing or if I am designing a show, I am not holding myself to any real limitations on what I want it to look like or what I want it to feel like,” she said.

“So free in the creation, but cryptic in their message, I want the audience to find it on their own. I’m not going to tell you how to feel. I’m just going to give it to you and allow you find how you feel.”

On her writing style, she stated, “When I am writing, I don’t like to write at home. I’ve had producers send me tracks and ask me to write to it. I don’t write like that. I have to be where they created it, at their house or studio or wherever they were when it was created. I actually prefer them to create it right there on the spot so I can feel the energies that are being put into the track and then I grab it. I don’t wear shoes when I write, I walk, I pace, and whatever I get, I build it. “

‘I have some shit to say’

No one typically decides to put out a solo album overnight and for Ideeyah, this musical baby she’s about to birth has been laboring for five years.

“The timing wasn’t right five years ago. I think the timing is right now because I can feel it. I had to experience life more. Before I didn’t know the type of writer I was, I didn’t know the kinds of music that stuck out to me,” she said.

“I didn’t even know who I was as a woman. Just wanting to put out an album because you want to and because people want you to aren’t good reasons At the time, I didn’t have anything to say. Now I do.”

It’s time to be ‘BRAVE’

So what exactly is this project about?

“‘BRAVE’ is my first album and it’s a wide range of textures and patterns It’s edgy, it’s chill, it’s abstract, it’s funny, it’s all of those things. There are universal impressions and personal impressions. Some are about women’s experiences, some are about people’s experiences. But I am hoping that everyone will find something, even if it’s just one thing to connect with on this album.”

“As an artist there has to be a level of vulnerability, a point where you finally submit to your art, to be judged, and then you submit to the thought that it may be a failure. It takes a lot of bravery to say ‘hey, I’m going to step out here and if they get with it or they don’t, I’m going do it, because I need to do it. And that’s what this album and being brave is all about.”

“BRAVE” will be released on June 25 on all music outlets including the independent artist streaming platform evrymusic.com.